Pitt County health officials express concern over asymptomatic spread

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Today, Pitt County health officials met and talked about the importance of obeying stay at home orders.

They say now more than ever social distancing is important because of asymptomatic spread of COVID-19

“This is a thing you can’t see,” said Brian Floyd with Vidant Health. “It’s easy to overlook the need to be aggressive in handling it because you physically can’t see it.”

The coronavirus can be even easier to overlook when you feel fine.

“Maybe some of these folks have some very mild symptoms that are just dismissed rather than through that it is COVID,” said Dr. John Silvernail, health director for Pitt County.

Health experts are now warning people they could be asymptomatic.

This means they have COVID-19 and could spread it without experiencing any symptoms.

“If you go to a restaurant and people are preparing food without masks on, I wouldn’t eat without knowing it’s prepared with the use of PPE to protect from transmission,” said Floyd.

Asymptomatic concerns are also affecting the workplace.

Many people working in places like factories and warehouses are still on the job, and they’re nervous about the spread of the virus.

“I spoke personally with a concerned employee at one of our local businesses over the weekend, and hopefully put some of his fears aside,” said Silvernail.

Silvernail also told WNCT he’s going to do a walk through of that business on Thursday to make suggestions to leaders there on how they can keep employees safe.

Floyd also spoke on the importance of wearing masks to protect others.

The CDC is now also encouraging everyone to wear a mask.

You can find more information on how to make your own, here.