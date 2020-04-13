Pitt County Health officials report estimated COVID-19 recoveries

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Health Department began reporting an estimated and assumed count of the number of recovered cases from COVID-19 in Pitt County.

Since there is not yet a universal standard on what it means to be “fully recovered” from COVID-19, the Health Department will be reporting an “estimated and assumed” recovery count.

Recovery estimation is calculated by taking the date a person was tested and adding 15 days.

This calculation will overestimate recovery for some and underestimate it for others.

As of Monday, the estimated number of COVID-19 recoveries in Pitt County is 28.