Pitt County Health officials report estimated COVID-19 recoveries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Health Department began reporting an estimated and assumed count of the number of recovered cases from COVID-19 in Pitt County.
Since there is not yet a universal standard on what it means to be “fully recovered” from COVID-19, the Health Department will be reporting an “estimated and assumed” recovery count.
Recovery estimation is calculated by taking the date a person was tested and adding 15 days.
This calculation will overestimate recovery for some and underestimate it for others.
As of Monday, the estimated number of COVID-19 recoveries in Pitt County is 28.