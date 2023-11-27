AYDEN – An intersection in Pitt County is scheduled to become an all-way stop this week.

On Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to make this traffic change, weather permitting, at the intersection of Old Snow Hill and Pleasant Plain roads. Currently, drivers on Pleasant Plain Road must stop, so signs and pavement markings will be added to Old Snow Hill Road.

Message boards advising the community of this upcoming change have been up since Nov. 15.

Drivers are urged to slow down while crews are working and be cautious of the new traffic pattern.

An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of the intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.