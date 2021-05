PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Detention Officer Brandon Bates has a new partner, a 21-month-old Dutch Shepherd, Freya.

Officer Bates and Freya recently graduated from the Law Enforcement K9 Academy at Ventosa Kennel, Inc. In the academy, they focused on safe and effective, modern law enforcement K9 techniques and narcotics detection.

Officer Bates has been with the Sheriff’s Office for just over 3 years. He has a background as a U.S. Army Soldier and Sergeant with the N.C. Department of Correction.