Pitt County judge, Beaufort County native to serve as president of NC Association of District Court Judges

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy has been selected to serve as president of the North Carolina Association of District Court Judges at the Fall 2021 Convention by the membership. He will preside on the Board of Governors during his one-year term.

Judge Braddy, a Beaufort County native from Bath, was appointed by former Governor Jim Hunt to serve as a district court judge in 2000. He became chief district court judge in 2018. He currently serves on the Board of Criminal Justice Information Network and as chairman of the Family Court Advisory Committee.

Annual conferences are held by the Association of District Court Judges in partnership with the University of North Carolina School of Government and provide continuing judicial education in legal and other areas of interest to district court judges. Topics include updates in domestic law, criminal law, and juvenile law, as well as all other legal and administrative topics of interest to district court judges.