Pitt County leaders approve budget for upcoming fiscal year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We still don’t know the full effect COVID-19 will have on our local economy.

Pitt County Commissioners are moving forward, approving a new budget plan, despite the challenges COVID may bring.

“COVID-19 has wrecked havoc on our process this year,” said Scott Elliott, Pitt County Manager. “We’re trying to project our revenue into next year, as well as trying to project our revenue to June 30th of the existing year.”

County commissioners voted 6-3 to pass the budget for the next fiscal year.

The biggest expected change?

A drop in sales tax revenue.

“Our sales tax numbers have been reduced due to the fact that [people] are not shopping like they were pre-COVID,” said Elliott. “We don’t think it will have a drastic effect on this year’s sales tax. We’re more worried about going into July 1 moving forward things are limited in terms of what’s opening.”

They still don’t know how much less revenue they’ll get.

County leaders are also freezing merit pay, incentive pay, and cost of living adjustments.

Lenoir County is in the same situation.

It has a hiring freeze in place, with officials trimming spending where possible.

Pitt County’s manager says they’re holding out hope there won’t be a second coronavirus wave or another stay at home order.

“Worst case scenario…if the economy tanked out then mid-year, yeah, we might have to look at further freezes or worst-case scenario possible reduction in force,” said Elliott.

Pitt County leaders say property taxes were lowered to ease the financial burdens many people are facing.

To take a closer look at Pitt County’s budget, click here.