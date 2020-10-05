Pitt County leaders change mask requirement for voting

FILE – This May 26, 2020, file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Amid the global pandemic, more people than ever are expected to bypass their polling place and cast absentee ballots for the first time. Voters marking ballots from home could lead to an increase in the kinds of mistakes that typically would be caught by a scanner or election worker at the polls. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Commissioners are revising their plans for voters to wear masks at polling places for this fall’s election.

Under the current rules, everyone must wear a face covering while on county property.

Young children and people with health conditions that make breathing difficult are exempt.

Monday morning, commissioners voted unanimously to adapt that policy.

Under the new rules people will be asked to wear a mask, but it will not be required when voting during early one-stop, or on election day.

Commissioners say this change is intended to encourage more people to vote.