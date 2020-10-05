Pitt County leaders change mask requirement for voting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Commissioners are revising their plans for voters to wear masks at polling places for this fall’s election.
Under the current rules, everyone must wear a face covering while on county property.
Young children and people with health conditions that make breathing difficult are exempt.
Monday morning, commissioners voted unanimously to adapt that policy.
Under the new rules people will be asked to wear a mask, but it will not be required when voting during early one-stop, or on election day.
Commissioners say this change is intended to encourage more people to vote.