Pitt County leaders continue “go home, stay home” message

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County leaders are watching the number of local cases but say it’s hard to know when the east will see the peak of the coronavirus.

They say they are seeing benefits from people staying home, and practicing social distancing.

Health experts say the thing to do right now is continue those measures to further prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially with the holiday weekend ahead.

“As we approach this weekend with the frankly the need and desire for us to be with our loved ones, to celebrate our religious beliefs, but this is not the time to congregate and so we really want to reinforce the congregation and groups of people is not the way to express that love and desire,” says Dr. Michael Waldrum with Vidant Medical.

Health leaders also say distancing measures are important because people can spread the virus days before they ever show symptoms.