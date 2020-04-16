Pitt County leaders give update on coronavirus outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County is continuing to see an increase of coronavirus cases.

Today marks four weeks since the county’s first COVID-19 case and leaders say they are seeing improvements in testing capabilities.

Priority goes to patients who are the sickest or who need ICU care.

“We currently have forty patients hospitalized at Vidant Health with COVID but we have seen an increasing amount of testing capability which is allowing us to test more patients than we were before. Today, for instance, we received reagents to do a thousand tests for the course of the week,” explains Brian Floyd with Vidant Health.

Leaders realize many people are anxious to get back to normal.

The county health director believes we’ll have to continue following protective measures once the economy reopens.

“We’ll need to still maintain that idea of social distancing and not be as touchy or huggy as a society as we were at least in the short term. Hand shakes will probably be a thing of the past for a while, the masks I think some people for comfort are still going to wear masks,” says Dr. John Silvernail.

He also says Pitt County’s stay-home order and social distancing is lowering the number of “flu” cases.

Leaders are continuing their stay at home message, but they’re also looking forward to “reopening” more parts of the community when the threat has passed.