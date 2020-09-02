Pitt County leaders optimistic about COVID-19 numbers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The number of state and local COVID cases continues to rise, but officials say they’re seeing optimistic signs within the stats.

Pitt County’s health director says 99.5% of people locally who have gotten COVID-19 have survived.

They are seeing a spike in cases among people 18 to 15, but expect that number to decrease in the next two weeks.

Dr. John Silvernail says with flu season rapidly approaching, everyone should get a flu shot if they can.

He’s also optimistic about development of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

Silvernail also says he isn’t concerned about the state going ahead with re-opening plans.

“I think this will have little effect on our numbers,” said Silvernail. “The concern with playgrounds early on was contact spread. We know now that the virus does not persist very long in the sunshine, there is still some concerns about crowding at playgrounds.”

Playgrounds are opening again Friday evening under new state orders.

Silvernail says it’s important for kids to wear a mask if they can.

Parents should also watch and make sure their kids are keeping their distance.