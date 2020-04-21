Pitt County leaders respond to anti-lockdown protests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Leaders in the east are seeing the “lockdown” protests in Raleigh and elsewhere around the country.

Pitt County leaders are weighing in on demonstrations over stay-home orders.

Protestors are fed up with coronavirus restrictions, they want to get back to work but health experts aren’t sure if it’s time to reopen the economy.

Dr John Silvernail with the Pitt County Health Department says, “I think we probably need to get through at least three incubation cycles before we think about opening up, maybe longer.”

Protestors say they’re exercising freedom of speech, but there could be consequences if demonstrators don’t follow guidelines for their health.

“If someone is sick and goes to a protest and isn’t maintaining their social distancing or physical distancing. I suppose they could infect others.I would encourage folks to protest responsibility. It’s a first amendment right,” says Dr Silvernail.

Many protesters still have misconceptions about the virus, comparing COVID-19 to the flu.

“There were about 18,000 deaths across the country, for influenza. For COVID19 I looked this morning I think we’re at 45,000 deaths across the U.S. We’ve accumulated many more deaths, more than double the deaths of influenza in about four months as we do over the flu season,” says Dr. Silvernail.

Pitt County leaders want to return to normal too.

“Our economy’s under severe distress and hospitals and healthcare are not immune to those realities so I think we understand the need to have our economy come back online as quickly as possible,” explains Dr. Michael Waldrum.

The county’s health director believes safety measures will need to continue once the stay home order is lifted.

Dr. Silvernail says, “I think social distancing will need to be maintained, increase attention to hygiene, personally and institutionally is going to be maintained but I don’t think we can keep people at home forever, either.”

Leaders are hopeful that continued proactive actions and maintaining social distancing can help our community get back and running soon.