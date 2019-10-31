Pitt County man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Pitt County man has been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Greenville.

On Wednesday detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Street Crimes Units conducted a vehicle stop as part of an investigation.

Deputies arrested Henry Clay Sweezy, 20, of Bethel.

Sweezy was charged with three felonies; possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substances, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, and felony conspiracy and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.