RALEIGH, N.C. – Dennis Moore of Ayden said he was only planning to buy some lemonade, but something told him to buy a lottery ticket too so he listened and won a sweet $250,000 prize.

“It’s my lucky day,” Moore said. “I still feel like I’m dreaming right now.”

Moore, a 36-year-old machine operator, bought his lucky $5 20X The Cash scratch-off from Falling Creek Store on Falling Creek Road in Kinston. He went to scratch his ticket in his truck and couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I had to turn the light on in my truck to make sure I was seeing it right,” Moore laughed. “I was so happy my hands started shaking.”

Moore arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $146,402.

He said he wants to use the money to buy a new house for himself and his two children.

The 20X The Cash game launched in February with four top prizes of $250,000. Two $250,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $10 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Pitt County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.