Pitt County man looks to support foster children this Christmas season

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) There are many children in the east who don’t get to enjoy presents under the tree at Christmas. Gary Davis of Pitt County is looking to change that. Specifically for kinds in Pitt County’s foster care system with his new initiative called Toys 4 F oster .

The goal is to share love with kids that sometimes get overlooked in this season.

“With the holidays coming up a lot of kids get overlooked. It’s so many kids in foster care that needs Christmas and so one of my personal projects is to get some toys for some foster kids to make sure they have a good Christmas,” said Gary Davis, Toys 4 Foster.

Davis recently had someone close to him adopted out of the system, and he’s even in the process of becoming a foster parent himself. He believes many foster kids are overlooked this season and don’t get to experience Christmas like other children.

Workers with Pitt County DSS are excited about David’s efforts, teaming with local businesses to serve as drop off locations for donations. He says this is all about paying it forward and showing kids support. From now until December 10th he’s says this program will do just that.

“Good kids become great adults. We all have benefited from adults in our lives as children and it’s time for us to pass it on to the next generation so they can pass it along to the next one,” said Davis.

Here are the drop box locations:

Davis says that he feels the community has a moral responsibility to look out for its youth. He hopes this will become an annual initiative and even have other community groups join in in the future.