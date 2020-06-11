Live Now
Pitt County man sentenced for possessing a firearm as a felon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Greenville man was sentenced on Thursday to 3.5 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon, officials said.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Donnie Devon Adams Jr. was found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun during the execution of a search warrant at his home. 

The Greenville Police Department obtained the search warrant as part of an investigation into a domestic violence incident where Adams allegedly fired a handgun at his girlfriend inside his home on October 1, 2019. 

Adams had previously been convicted of second-degree murder in 2004 in Pitt County Superior Court. 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Greenville Police Department investigated the case.

