Pitt County man wanted for robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a Greenville man who robbed another citizen and fled.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Mills Market on Saturday afternoon regarding a robbery.

The victim reported that he had been assaulted and the person who robbed him stole $78 in cash.

The suspect left the area in a blue Chrysler Sebring with a tan top.

Investigating deputies stopped the vehicle after locating it at Hill’s Convenient Mart.

The driver sped off and Deputies followed the man before he stopped and fled on foot.

While fleeing the suspect allegedly committed a breaking and entering of a residence to escape from deputies.

Following an investigation, the driver was identified as Timothy Devonta Harris, 38, of Greenville. Deputies discovered one outstanding order for arrest on file for Harris for failure to appear in court. Additional warrants have been obtained for the following crimes:

Common Law Robbery

Flee to Elude Arrest

Driving While License Revoked

Resist, Delay, and Obstruct an Officer

Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141 or you can leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers, at 252-758-7777, where you may earn a cash reward.