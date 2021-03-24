Pitt County mayors help deliver meals to seniors in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County mayors and other officials came together Wednesday to help those who may be battling food insecurity.

Mayor PJ Connelly was one of the county’s leaders who lent a helping hand in delivering meals to seniors in need.

“I think it’s extremely important for us as a community to understand that there are people in our community that have some big needs,” Connelly said.

Those needs stem in part from food insecurity. Rich Zeck is the Executive Director for the Pitt County Council on Aging and the mayor of Simpson.

“The need has exploded during COVID, and as the COVID funding starts to go away, we are still going to have the needs out there, so it’s really about awareness to make the community aware of the hunger issue of the seniors in our community,” said Zeck.

Connelly said he has done this before, and he is ready to partake in the program again.

“I’m excited to get out there and see some of the constituents and be able to talk to them and deliver them a warm meal, so I appreciate the opportunity to be a part of this,” Connelly said. “For us to be able to bring some more awareness and understand the resources that are needed to feed those people that are suffering right now is extremely important, so I’m very privileged to be here today.”

The program comes as a spinoff of Meals on Wheels. Zeck thought it would be a great way for other mayors and city managers to get involved and explained the need for these types of programs.

“The reason we want the Mayor’s involved, the city managers involved is so they can see firsthand the kinds of people we are feeding and the direct needs in the community,” Zeck said. “We can get the money but if we don’t have the volunteers, we can’t deliver the meals.”

The program currently feeds over 350 seniors a day Monday through Friday.

To sign up to help you can call the Pitt County Council on Aging directly at (252) 752-1717 or by visiting them on their website. You can also access their Facebook by clicking here.