Pitt County modifies COVID-19 community testing site locations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Due to the upcoming Pitt County Schools Open House, COVID-19 Community Testing site operations at J.H. Rose High School have been suspended for the remainder of this week.

An alternative testing location will be offered on August 13 and August 14, at the Pitt County Health Department, located at 201 Government Circle, Greenville from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm.

All other community testing sites, scheduled for these dates will operate as originally scheduled.

The Pitt County COVID-19 Community Testing program has been provided each weekday since July 13, in various locations throughout the community.

Currently, the program is set to expire after August 14.

Individuals can continue to be tested after August 14 at the Pitt County Health Department, with the next testing availability on August 18, from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

A new round of COVID-19 Community Testing is being planned, with an anticipated start date sometime during the week of August 24.

Once prepared, the final schedule will be posted on the Pitt County Website at www.PittCountyNC.gov/COVIDtesting.

Testing will be provided until further notice; however, due to the availability of support funding, future schedules are subject to change.

The public is highly encouraged to view the /COVIDtesting page prior to reporting to any future testing site.

Individuals will continue to be tested in their cars; however, walk-up services will be provided if needed.

Appointments are not required.

Individuals will be required to complete a Consent Form at the testing site prior to being tested.

Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) is supporting these testing sites so there is no cost to individuals.

Anyone can be tested, but it is preferred that children younger than 2 years of age be tested by their primary healthcare provider.