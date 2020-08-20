Pitt County named “All-America County” by National Civic League

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County was recognized as one of 10 “All-America County” award winners.

This honor was presented to the County by the National Civic League, during their annual conference, held virtually throughout the nation, and hosted from Denver, Colorado.

The award comes in recognition of the County’s work in inclusive civic engagement to address health and well-being, and create stronger connections among residents, businesses, and nonprofit and government leaders.

Identified in Pitt County’s common mission is an intentional commitment to engage people to determine their needs and to implement solutions.

From the community health needs assessment, to comprehensive master plans, to appointments to boards and commissions, to establishing health priorities, the county listens intently to the voices of residents.

Using these resident voices, Pitt County identifies, develops and targets initiatives that connect community members with resources that improve health and well-being.

Pitt County supports all residents by: helping incarcerated individuals through the Reentry Council; providing health care to the underserved through the Community Paramedic Program; and establishing a healthy sustainable food system.

To learn more about the various other distinctions awarded to Pitt County, visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/Distinctions.