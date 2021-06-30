Pitt County NC Works Center: More than 5,500 jobs are open in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a year of uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic, the job market in Eastern North Carolina is seeing a turn.

According to the Pitt County NC Works Center, there are more than 5,500 job openings within Pitt, Martin, Beaufort, Bertie and Hertford counties. Managers at the NC Works Center said in comparison to last year, there are many people looking for work. They say the workforce is picking up due to the vaccine.

“The job market is looking up,” said Callie Northern-Herring, manager of the Pitt County NC Works Center. “There are so many job openings from every industry that you can imagine. employers are looking for employees. There is an abundance of jobs that are available.”

The NC Works Center works with people looking for work in five counties across Eastern North Carolina. Click here to visit the NC Works website to learn more.