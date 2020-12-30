Pitt County nursing home cook wins $250,000 in lottery game

RALEIGH – New $5 scratch-off tickets caught Rosalyn Williams’ eye Sunday night, she gave two a try, and one shocked her with a $250,000 prize

Williams, who lives in Farmville, said she likes to play new games so she purchased the $250,000 Money Match tickets while at the Vapor Tobacco & More on East Marlboro Road in Farmville.

“I had to look at it five times before I realized what was going on,” said Williams. “I kept saying to myself, ‘I know this is not what I am looking at,’ but it was. I was numb. I was in shock for a long time.”

Williams, a cook at a nursing home, claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $176,876.

“I will probably bank it,” said Williams. “There are a couple of people I would like to bless myself. I have a firm belief that if you get a blessing you should give a blessing.”

The $250,000 Money Match game launched in November with four top prizes of $250,000. Two top prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.