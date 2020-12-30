Pitt County nursing home cook wins $250,000 in lottery game

Local

by: North Carolina Education Lottery

Posted: / Updated:

(North Carolina Education Lottery photo)

RALEIGH – New $5 scratch-off tickets caught Rosalyn Williams’ eye Sunday night, she gave two a try, and one shocked her with a $250,000 prize

Williams, who lives in Farmville, said she likes to play new games so she purchased the $250,000 Money Match tickets while at the Vapor Tobacco & More on East Marlboro Road in Farmville.

“I had to look at it five times before I realized what was going on,” said Williams. “I kept saying to myself, ‘I know this is not what I am looking at,’ but it was. I was numb. I was in shock for a long time.”

Williams, a cook at a nursing home, claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $176,876.

“I will probably bank it,” said Williams. “There are a couple of people I would like to bless myself. I have a firm belief that if you get a blessing you should give a blessing.”

The $250,000 Money Match game launched in November with four top prizes of $250,000. Two top prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV