Pitt County parents charged with child abuse after 5-month-old sustained serious injuries

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Two parents were charged with child abuse charges after detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of child abuse from the Pitt County Department of Social Services on September 4.

A complete investigation by detectives, in conjunction with the Pitt County District Attorney and Pitt County DSS, revealed that a 5-month old victim had sustained serious injuries along with being severely malnourished.

On Thurasday detectives obtained warrants on the parents of the juvenile.

Samuel McLaughlin, 21, of Ayden and Kaylee Hutton, 21, of Vanceboro were arrested on Thursday and sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond each.

McLaughlin and Hutton were both charged with: