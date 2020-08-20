Pitt County receives 30th Consecutive GFOA Award for annual audit

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Deputy County Manager and Chief Finance

Officer, Brian Barnett was notified by the Government Finance Officers Association of the

The United States and Canada (GFOA), that Pitt County had been awarded the Certificate of

Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition from GFOA in the areas of government accounting and financial reporting, for the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

Attaining the Certificate is viewed as a major accomplishment by a government and its management.

This marks the 30th consecutive year Pitt County has been awarded this achievement.

To date, only 28% of award winners have a similar 30+ winning year history.

The CAFR is a report that is published to provide citizens, the Board of Commissioners, staff,

and third party readers with information concerning the financial position of the County.

Barnett presented this achievement in a report to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners

during their regular meeting on Monday, August 17 at 6:00 p.m.

For further information regarding the Certificate of Achievement or the Pitt County budget process in general, residents can contact Pitt County Financial Services at 252-902-3000.