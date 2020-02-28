Pitt County recognizes severe weather preparedness week

PITT COUNTY (WNCT) Pitt County is recognizing severe weather preparedness week.
Severe Weather Preparedness Week runs from March 1 to March 7.
Pitt County Emergency Management (PCEM), in partnership with the Pitt County Health Department (PCHD) and Pitt County Schools, has scheduled various activities throughout the entire week.
These efforts include:
- Tornado Drills: A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4 at 9:30 a.m. Pitt County Emergency Management Director, Randy Gentry, will join Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker and the staff of W.H. Robinson Elementary School for this drill. All officials present will be available to the media beforehand, between 9:00 am-9:20 a.m. W.H. Robinson Elementary School is located at 2439 Railroad St. Winterville, NC 28590.
- Social Media and Website: Both the PCEM and PCHD Facebook pages (@PittCountyEM and @PittCountyHealthDepartment) will feature posts and videos containing important safety information, related to the daily theme. These posts will also be shared on the “@PittCountyNC” Facebook and Twitter pages. Additionally, the Pitt County Website (www.PittCountyNC.gov) will also display information on its homepage.
- Banners: A 6’ wide vinyl roadside banner announcing the week will be on display at the County Administrative building in Greenville, with several smaller signs posted in County facilities at various locations throughout the County.