Pitt County reduce-cost rabies clinic for pets

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – On Sunday, October 11th, people had an opportunity to get their pets protected from rabies at a reduce-cost clinic held by Greenville Animal Rescue.

The clinic was held at LeRoy James Farmer’s Market from 9am to noon. Shots cost $5 per pet, which can be much higher at other pet care facilities.

“In North Carolina every dog and cat at least 4 months of age has to have a rabies vaccination,” said Pitt County Animal Shelter Director Michele Whaley.

“If your animal has never been vaccinated for rabies, they’re going to receive a one year. If you don’t let that lapse, they’re eligible to receive a 3-year vaccination,” said Whaley.

These types of clinics are usually offered many times a year in Pitt County, but because of the pandemic things haven’t been easy when scheduling. Whaley says they waited for awhile before scheduling this clinic. All workers used masks and had hand sanitizer at the ready when working with people and their pets.

If pets aren’t vaccinated from rabies, it can be fatal. That’s why Pitt County Animal Services Staff Veterinarian Sandra MacArthur says staying up to date with your pets vaccinations is key in preventing the deadly disease.

“Not only is it an infectious disease control preventative measure, but also it’s a way for you to serve as a responsible pet owner,” said MacArthur.

MacArthur encourages people who’ve missed this opportunity to check with their personal pet care providers to see about reduce-cost rabies vaccine options.