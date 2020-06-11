Pitt County Register of Deeds employee tests positive for COVID-19

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday, June 11, Pitt County Register of Deeds, Lisa Nichols was notified that a staff member within the Vital Records division had tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was exhibiting mild symptoms which included cough, and sought testing earlier this week.

Health officials said, “The risk of exposure to the public from this employee was very minimal, due to safety measures currently in place, such as sanitization schedule and physical barriers (glass service windows).”

In addition to the positive employee self-isolating through their recovery period, all exposed employees are being quarantined and tested appropriately.

The Vital Records division of the Register of Deeds Office will be temporarily unavailable to the public.

During this temporary closure, the following accommodations are available for obtaining records services:

Certified Copies of Birth, Death, and Marriage certificates can be ordered online at www.getcertificatenow.com/Pitt (NOTE: all requests will be processed and mailed out on the same or following business day, depending on the time of submission.

Mail Orders can also be made by sending a request, along with the fee and a copy of the photo ID to Pitt County Register of Deeds Office, P.O. Box 35, Greenville, NC 27835 (ID materials will be returned via mail).

Death Certificates requests from Funeral Homes should be faxed to 252-830-4132.

Marriage License applications should be completed through one of the surrounding counties:

CRAVEN …………..252-636-6617

BEAUFORT ……….252-946-2323

EDGECOMBE .……252-641-7924

NASH ………………252-459-9836

MARTIN ……………252-789-4320

LENOIR ……………252-559-6420

GREENE …………..252-747-3620

WILSON ……………252-399-2935

Pitt County Register of Deeds, Lisa Nichols noted the impact of the actions taken, saying “while we realize, and apologize for the temporary inconvenience this may create for some, taking these actions now will prevent further spread, and help us achieve the ultimate goal of ensuring the safety of our staff, and the public we serve on a daily basis.”