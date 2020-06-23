Pitt County removes part of Confederate monument overnight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Work to remove a Confederate monument is on hold in Uptown Greenville.

Crews started removing the monument standing outside the Pitt County courthouse at midnight on Monday and worked until 5 a.m.

Work was done during the night because of safety concerns.

County leaders wanted to be sure traffic could flow freely inside and outside the courthouse.

While the stone base is still there, the confederate soldier statue on top is gone.

Removal stopped after a mechanical issue with the crane.

Pitt County Commissioners voted 7 to 2 last week to remove the monument, citing it as a safety concern.

County Manager Scott Elliott says removal will cost the county around $30,000.

After it’s stored and moved to its final location, the total project will cost around $100,000.

County leadership will form a monument relocation committee.

That group will decide the final location of the monument.

County leaders did not share when the rest of the monument will be taken down.