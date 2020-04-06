Pitt County reports first death related to COVID-19

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Health Department is reporting the first COVID-19 associated death in Pitt County.

Pitt County health officials say, the individual died over the weekend from complications associated with the virus and the patient was in their seventies.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of this individual during this sad time. It is difficult at any time to lose a precious family member or friend; however, the impact of COVID 19 on our normal daily lives, makes this an even more difficult time to join together and grieve,” said Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John L. Silvernail, MD, MPH.

As Pitt County’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, additional Pitt County deaths are expected, health officials stated.

“It is crucial that we all make a concerted effort to protect each other. If you are not an essential employee and if it is not necessary for you to leave home for groceries, medical care or medications, then please stay home. If you must leave home, practice social distancing keeping 6 feet apart from others who are not part of your family unit. Wash your hands often, with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your face. If you choose to wear a face mask, follow the CDC guidelines at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html to ensure proper use,” shares Dr. Silvernail.