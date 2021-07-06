Pitt County resumes glass recycling

(Pitt County, NC) — Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling announce glass recycling resumed at select collection sites on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The recycling of glass bottles and jars was halted for the curbside and comingle programs in July 2020 due to the contamination of other household recyclables from broken glass. Residents were advised to discard glass with regular household garbage.

In January 2021, the county administration secured a glass-only recycling option with Strategic Materials in Wilson, NC. “Six yellow recycling containers were purchased in the fiscal year 2020-21 and 8 additional containers will be purchased in the fiscal year 2021-22 so all 14 county collection sites will offer these services to Pitt County residents,” said John Demary, Director of Solid Waste and Recycling.

Glass bottles and jars do not have to be separated by color; however, bagging glass recyclables is not permitted. Residents may utilize the large yellow recycling container at these locations.

Bells Fork Site 4554 County Home Road

Wellcome Site 673 Briley Road

Farmville Site 3457 Wesley Church Road

Grimesland Site 3558 Avon Road

Ayden Site 5171 Weyerhaeuser Road

Winterville Site 4818 Reedy Branch Road

As part of the recycling agreement with Strategic Materials, the glass will be delivered and recycled into new glass. For more information, please call Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling at 252-902-3353.

For more information on this or any other press release, contact Dawn Jones, Director of Public Information at 252-902-2955.