WINTERVILLE – Portions of a Pitt County road will be resurfaced next week, weather permitting.
Different locations along Thomas Langston Road between N.C. 11 and Davenport Farm Road will be milled and have a new layer of asphalt installed. Crews are scheduled to work July 19 – 21 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
While a lane will remain open for traffic, drivers are urged to find an alternate route to avoid the work. Those who plan to drive along the Winterville road should be alert to lane closures and crews and drive slowly in the area.
Pitt County road to be refreshed
Work scheduled for next week
WINTERVILLE – Portions of a Pitt County road will be resurfaced next week, weather permitting.