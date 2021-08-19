Pitt County School announces administrative changes

PITT COUNTY, N.C. – Pitt County Schools is proud to announce two administrative changes. Mr. Russell Knight, current Assistant Principal at E.B. Aycock Middle School, has been named the district’s new Coordinator of Arts Education. Kim Lucas, current English/Language Arts Specialist for grades 6-8 have also been named Interim Virtual Learning Administrator.

Russell Knight has served Pitt County Schools most recently as an Assistant Principal at E.B. Aycock Middle School and Bethel School. Prior to his work in administration, Mr. Knight served for 16 years (2001-17) as the Director of Bands at J.H. Rose High School, where his students earned the distinction of being the only band program in the North Carolina Bandmasters Association (NCBA) Eastern District to have both jazz and concert bands featured in performance at the annual NC Music Educators Association Conference (Jazz Band, 2012 and Wind Ensemble, 2016). Mr. Knight began his teaching career in 1997 as the Band Director at C.M. Eppes Middle School. During 20+ years of service to the NCBA, Mr. Knight has served in numerous district and state-level musical arts positions and remains active as a guest clinician, conductor, and adjudicator. Mr. Knight holds both Bachelor’s and Master of Music Education degrees, as well as a Master of School Administration degree, all from East Carolina University.

“I am beyond excited,” says Mr. Knight, “about this opportunity to support our outstanding art educators as well as their dedicated principals in an effort to provide high-quality arts experiences for all students in Pitt County.”

Mr. Knight is replacing Ms. Jane Behan as Coordinator of Arts Education, who is retiring from Pitt County Schools on September 1, 2021.

Mrs. Kimberly T. Lucas holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications with an English minor and a Master of English Education from East Carolina University. Additionally, she holds a Master of Business Management and Leadership from Liberty University and has earned a license in School Administration from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. Nationally Board Certified with over 18 years as an educator, Mrs. Lucas began her career in Greene County Schools as a lateral entry teacher where she was eventually named both Greene Central High School’s Teacher of the Year and Greene County School’s Teacher of the Year. She has served the last nine years in PCS within the Educational Programs and Services Department, serving both grades 6-8 and 9-12 ELA teachers.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the students, the parents, and the teachers of Pitt County in an even greater capacity in this new role,” says Ms. Lucas.

Mrs. Lucas will continue to serve in her current role as a specialist in conjunction with the position of Interim Virtual Learning Administrator and will work closely with our Pitt County Virtual Academy staff and students.