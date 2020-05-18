Pitt County Schools announces tentative graduation schedule

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Schools announced a tentative graduation schedule.

From collaboration, conversation, and surveys, the senior class of 2020, their parents, staff members, and the Pitt County Board of Education, it was indicated that an in-person graduation with an opportunity for each graduate to walk across the stage and hear his/her name called was the priority.

The proposed tentative plan is the best way to accommodate the wishes of the Senior

Class of 2020 and other key stakeholders, school officials said.

Parents and students should direct all other questions regarding specific graduation ceremonies to each school.

Click here for the schedule.