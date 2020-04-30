Pitt County Schools asks for parent feedback with online survey

A joint effort by Pitt County Schools, Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County, and ECU is letting parents share how they feel about virtual learning using an online survey.

The survey was released Monday.

“It was actually really in depth as far as how you feel about things, the engagement, the communication,” said Aisha Holton, a Pitt County Schools parent.

The survey asks about the workload for the students, how challenging the transition may have been for them, the amount of time they’re having to put into the classwork and more.

The survey allows parents to answer individually for each child instead of the whole family together.

Kylene Dibble of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County says since the survey’s release, parents say they’re happy to be able to share their opinions.

“No matter what the outcome is, they’re really grateful the schools are asking how they’re doing with virtual learning,” said Dibble.

“I absolutely enjoyed being able to give my feedback,” said Holton. “As soon as I saw the survey posted, I absolutely wanted to give mine.”

The survey goes even more in depth, asking families about their stress levels during the pandemic.

“I don’t think any survey results have to be calculated to know that parents are stressed and kids are stressed,” said Dibble.

In order to be proactive in helping families manage stress, Pitt County Schools and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County are hosting a Zoom workshop on Thursday April 30th from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

“That’s an opportunity to use skills that you already have at your fingertips and put them into place to better deal with the stress and the trauma of life right now,” said Dibble.

Both the survey and the zoom workshop information can be found on the Facebook pages of both Pitt County Schools and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County.