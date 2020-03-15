Live Now
Pitt County Schools respond to statewide closure

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials from Pitt County Schools issued a statement following Governor Cooper’s announcement closing all K-12 schools.

The statement says, PCS is holding emergency meetings and monitoring the situation.

All Pitt County Schools will close starting Monday per Governor Cooper’s Executive Order.

School system officials will be sharing additional information as it relates to the length of the closure, staff leave, supplemental learning resources, cleaning efforts during closing, and updates on reopening.

