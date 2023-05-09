GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County second-graders are learning more about clean energy.

On Tuesday, officials from the NC Towers read to elementary students about the offshore wind industry. Students also built pinwheels and took home bubbles to learn about the power of the wind. Organizers say it’s all about getting kids interested in the clean energy sector at an early age.

“This industry will create a lot of jobs and they’re not necessarily jobs that are here immediately, but by the time these kids get into the workplace, they’ll be the market we’re targeting for some of these jobs, so we want to introduce them to the idea early,” said Marqueta Welton, chief of staff for the N.C Department of Commerce.

North Carolina expects to see more than $100 billion in economic impact from offshore wind energy in the future.

The team from NC Towers will be at the main student center at East Carolina Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., talking more about these topics to anyone who wants to join.

