Pitt County seeking input on draft Land Use Plan for NC 43 South Corridor

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County, in collaboration with the Greenville Urban Area MPO, the City of Greenville, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), is creating a Land Use Plan for the NC 43 South corridor.

Residents and business and property owners will be given the opportunity to review and provide input on the draft plan at a Public Input Meeting to be held on Wednesday, December 16 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to Pitt County’s COVID-19 response efforts, the meeting will be held virtually via Zoom.

Any members of the general public wishing to participate may contact Eric Gooby, AICP, Senior Planner with Pitt County Planning and Development at (252) 902-3250 or eric.gooby@pittcountync.gov to receive login information.

The study area for the NC 43 South corridor is approximately 9.5 miles in length, extending from Bells Fork Road in the City of Greenville to just south of the intersection with Stokestown-St. Johns Road in Chicod.

The study area also encompasses additional area to the east along Mills Road, including several properties that have been recently annexed by the City of Greenville.

NC 43 South is primarily a 2-lane roadway that includes a center turn lane on the northern end.

NCDOT is proposing to widen the northern end of the corridor between Fire Tower Road and Worthington Road to a 4-lane, raised median, divided roadway.

The intent of the land use plan is to guide anticipated growth and development along the corridor, particularly at major intersections and crossroads areas, such as Hollywood Crossroads, Cox Crossing, and Chicod.

For more information about the NC 43 South Land Use Plan, including a copy of the draft plan, please visit the project website.