GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is drafting a new land use plan for the next 20 years.

Thursday night, the Pitt County planning board held its first public input session on the initiative, titled Envision Pitt County 2045.

“We need to hear from the citizens where they envision the county being in the next 10, 15, 20 years,” said James Rhodes, Pitt County planning director.

The county is updating its comprehensive land use plan. It’s taking into account things like economic development, housing, natural resources and parks and recreation.

“The land use plan incorporates the land uses that are already out there and on the horizon in rural Pitt County,” Rhodes said. “Other things we look at, are what are some of the trends? What are the new hotspots or growth areas within the county? What are the changing demographics? What are some of the limitations of the natural environment?”

The last plan was updated over a decade ago in 2011. This new plan will be in place until 2045, which means it’s important for your voice to be heard now.

“We need to have a plan that will help sustain certain good attributes here in Pitt County and also make sure that things that need to be changed are highlighted,” Rhodes added.

There are three more input sessions this summer.

June 1, Ayden-Grifton High School, 5-7 p.m.

June 2, Farmville Central High School, 5-7 p.m.

June 9, North Pitt High School, 5-7 p.m.

There is also an online survey to voice your thoughts, click this link for the English version, and this link for the Spanish version.