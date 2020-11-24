Pitt County Senior Center does ‘Santa for Seniors’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Senior Center is bringing Christmas cheer to its residents this year with “Santa for Seniors.”

From now until Dec. 7, you can head to any participating Walgreens or Starbucks to spread joy to our seniors.

Walgreens:

2105 E Firetower Road, Greenville

103 Greenville Blvd, Greenville

3101 E 10th Street – Rivergate Shopping Center, Greenville

2438 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville

671 S Memorial Drive, Greenville

4211 NC-11 S, Winterville

Starbucks:

4100 Humbler Drive Unit 100, Winterville

Select a paper ornament off the tree to choose the senior you want to sponsor. Each ornament has a senior, their age, gender and what their wish list is for Christmas.

You can then purchase the items on the wish list and drop the presents back off at the location you got your ornament from, or you can drop it off at the Pitt County Council on Aging, located at 4551 County Home Road in Greenville.

Help make a senior’s Christmas this year!