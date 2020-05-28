Pitt County sheriff and deputies team up with local church to distribute food

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Food insecurity continues to be an issue during the pandemic, especially when it comes to children and teenagers.

But there are groups trying to help.

Koinonia Christian Center and Pitt County Schools have been working together for months to make sure students are fed on weekends.

This morning Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and her deputies joined the effort.

“We are more than people who just go out and enforce the law. We are partners in our community, we live in this community, we love this community,” says Sheriff Dance.

Each week KCC prepares backpacks of food to be distributed by Pitt County social workers.

“Our backpacks contain two days worth of snacks and nutritional food to carry the child through the weekend,” says William Knight, the Director of Mission and Outreach services.

Karen Harrington is the Director of Student Services for Pitt County Schools and she explains, “Most weeks on average we’ve been picking up 700 bags and then the school social workers come and get the bags and distribute bags throughout the county.”

The counselors know who is in need of that help.

This morning deputies helped load the food into the counselors’ cars.

KCC Bishop Rosie O’neal says she sees the need every day, and wants to help provide.

“Right in the community people care about one another, and so we’re working together to help and to share resources. You know some people have talents and they share that and they make people feel better. Some people have resources and they share. But everybody doing what they can do just makes such a big difference. So it just warmed my heart when I pulled up,” says Bishop O’neal.

Bishop O’neal says her church will do what it can to help as long as there is a need.

The issue of hunger won’t end when the pandemic does.

KCC, the Pitt County Sheriff and school leaders are encouraging people to help as much as possible.

