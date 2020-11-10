Pitt County Sheriff needs public assistance in identifying suspect wanted for Halloween night incident

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for an incident that occurred on Halloween night.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., a group of kids was walking on Misty Pines Road near Indian Wells Place in the Chicod community of Pitt County when an unknown subject wearing a tiger onesie costume appeared.

He was driving a dark-colored four-wheeler with chrome on the front of it.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of late teens to early twenties.

He drove past the kids then turned around several houses and sped up driving straight toward the kids at a high rate of speed.

The kids had to run to keep from being hit; however, one juvenile was struck by the four-wheeler.

The juvenile was seriously injured and the driver of the four-wheeler has not been identified.

He is being sought by officials.

If you have information to assist investigators, contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141.

You can also submit a tip anonymously to Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers by calling (252) 758-7777 or by going to their website at www.crimestopper.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV