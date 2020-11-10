Pitt County Sheriff needs public assistance in identifying suspect wanted for Halloween night incident

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for an incident that occurred on Halloween night.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., a group of kids was walking on Misty Pines Road near Indian Wells Place in the Chicod community of Pitt County when an unknown subject wearing a tiger onesie costume appeared.

He was driving a dark-colored four-wheeler with chrome on the front of it.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of late teens to early twenties.

He drove past the kids then turned around several houses and sped up driving straight toward the kids at a high rate of speed.

The kids had to run to keep from being hit; however, one juvenile was struck by the four-wheeler.

The juvenile was seriously injured and the driver of the four-wheeler has not been identified.

He is being sought by officials.

If you have information to assist investigators, contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141.

You can also submit a tip anonymously to Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers by calling (252) 758-7777 or by going to their website at www.crimestopper.org.