Pitt County Sheriff: Scam using the sheriff’s office/deputy names

PITT COUNTY (WNCT) The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about someone posing as a deputy and requesting money.

Officials said a person or group of persons is making calls to local residents claiming to be a deputy from the office.

Different names have been used in the past but the most recent name being used is Lt. Eric Todd.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has a Lt. Eric Todd; however, the caller is a fake and he is attempting to steal residents’ money.

According to the release, when called, residents are being told things such as they have failed to show up for required jury duty, have warrants, have an order for their arrest, or other similar lies and the “deputy” is seeking money to help you “clear up the situation”.

Deputies from Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will not contact any residents requesting money to clear up warrants, orders for arrest or jury summon mistakes.

If you feel like you have been a victim or have information to assist investigators, contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.