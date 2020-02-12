Pitt County Sheriff searching for 2 runaway juveniles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate two runaway juveniles last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Friday night.

14-year-old Precious Horton is a black female 5’4″ approximately 120 lbs with light brown eyes and black hair.

Horton was last seen wearing light blue jeggings, short sleeve crop top shirt, red tennis shoes, black headband, and a nose ring on her left side.

17-year-old Carissa Rodriguez is a Hispanic female 5’4″, approximately 125 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt, the lower back half of her head is shaved and the upper half is in a ponytail, wearing a black headband and has a nose ring on her right side.

Anyone with information on their locations should contact Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.