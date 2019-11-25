Pitt County Sheriff’s Office adds new information, resources to website

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office recently uploaded new information and resources on their website.

Some of these features include things: like handgun purchase permitting, fingerprinting, even sex offender registry information.

They have also updated their contact information for their leadership team.

You can even schedule a house check on the website if you are out of town.

Potential deputies can go to the site for job portal access.

In addition, there are also concealed weapons permitting, online illegal dumping/trash complaint reporting and community program information available.

The website also allows you to hire an off-duty deputy.

To check out these features visit their website.