Pitt County Sheriffs Office capture fugitive wanted out of Moore County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A fugitive wanted out of Moore County was found hiding in a closet in Greenville.

On August 1 deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Community Patrol Division received information that a Greenville man was a wanted fugitive in Moore County, North Carolina.

Deputies investigated until they identified a possible location on Ms. Paul’s Lane in Greenville.

Deputies said they searched the residence, at which time they discovered David Ray Justice, Jr., 53, of Greenville hiding in a bedroom closet.

He was taken into custody.

It was discovered that there were ten outstanding warrants from Moore County for the arrest of Justice.

Deputies also discovered narcotics.

Justice has been booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he is being held under a $110,500 bond on the following charges: