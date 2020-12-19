Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts team-based fishing tournament to raise money for baseball league

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, back in November, hosted a team-based fishing tournament with the idea of supporting a local baseball program and to help raise money for it.

Twenty-three anglers (all officers) stepped up to compete in the inaugural event. Along with the sheriff’s office, also represented were the ECU Police Department and NC Alcohol Law Enforcement. Each team could choose to fish on one of three pre-selected days and only for speckled trout under strict rules.

The tournament was for bragging rights only, with all proceeds raised being donated to the Jackie Robinson Baseball League of Greenville.

Lieutenant Joseph Neal and Sergeants Chris Syers and Adam Wainwright (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office photo)

The winning team consisted of three Pitt County deputies; Lieutenant Joseph Neal and Sergeants Chris Syers and Adam Wainwright. The team had an average fish size of almost 20 inches per fish for a 4 fish total of 79.75 inches. In addition, Lieutenant Pinner and Detective Christopher managed to land the largest fish of the day at almost 24 inches long.

Sheriff Paula Dance and Lt. Vance Head, donated $1,500 raised to Ms. Norma Warren of the Jackie Robinson Baseball League. Warren said the funds will be used to subsidize the cost of the luncheon for the children in the upcoming three-day baseball camp for ages 9-13 slated for March 2021.