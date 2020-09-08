Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K9 Keno receives medical kit

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Sheriff Paula Dance announced the recent donation of a K-9 Medical Kit to Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K9 Keno by the K9 Defender Fund.

K9 Defender Fund is a non-profit organization that provides medical bags specifically for working military, police, and emergency response team K9 units across the country.

Each kit includes items to treat a wide range of injuries K9s may suffer while serving on the front lines, including Narcan for possible narcotics exposures and costs $265.

K9 Handler, Deputy Kacey Wilson applied for this donation for his partner Keno.

The organization only awards 10 bags per month in total and this is the first award received by our office, after many attempts.

Individuals and businesses also have an option to sponsor bags for their local departments.

For more information on this non-profit, the medical bag, or their donation program you can find them online.