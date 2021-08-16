Pitt County Sheriff’s Office offers school bus safety tips

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is offering school bus safety tips for the upcoming school year.

It is that time of year when students will again depend on school buses for transportation to and from school. Although school buses represent the safest form of highway transportation, there are a number of safety factors of which both students and drivers should be aware. Hoping to ensure school bus safety, Sheriff Paula Dance encourages caution whenever school buses are present.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in recent years there was an average of 128 fatalities in school transportation-related traffic crashes each year and more school-aged pedestrians have been killed during the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. than any other time of day.

Here are some important safety measures you can discuss with your children:

Students

Always arrive at the bus stop at least 5 minutes early.

While the bus is approaching make sure to stand at least three giant steps away from the curb, wait until the bus has come to a complete stop, the door opens, and the bus driver says that it’s OK to board.

Always walk on the sidewalk when preparing to cross the street near a bus. Make eye contact with the driver so that you are sure he or she sees you.

Never walk behind the bus.

If you are walking beside the bus, walk at least three giant steps away.

Use the handrail when entering and exiting the bus. Take extra precautions to make sure that clothing with drawstrings and book bags do not get caught in the handrail or door.

Never stop to pick something up that you have dropped when a bus is stopped. Tell the bus driver or wait until the bus has driven off to avoid not being seen by the driver.

Motorists

Remember that children are unpredictable in their actions. Take extreme caution when traveling in school zones and residential neighborhoods.

If there are no sidewalks, drive cautiously. Be more alert to the possibility of children walking in the road.

Slow down and prepare to stop whenever you see yellow school bus lights flashing.

Never pass a school bus when there are flashing red lights and the stop arm is extended. This is a sign that children are getting on or off the bus. Motorists must wait until the red lights stop flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and the bus is moving before they can start driving again.

Learn and obey the school bus laws in North Carolina.

Pitt County Sheriff’sOffice says, “Our children are our most precious asset and we are all responsible for keeping them safe. Please be responsible and help us help them have a safe year.”