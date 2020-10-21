Pitt County Sheriff’s Office to host COVID-19 safe drive-thru trunk or treat

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Sheriff Paula Dance and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will host a COVID-19 safe drive-thru trunk or treat for the community on Friday, October 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be held in the parking lot between Pitt County Board of Elections and Pitt Area Transit (PATS) Office behind the old hospital (county administration building) at 1717 W. 5th Street in Greenville.

The first 300 kids who are in Kindergarten through 5th grade will receive a free drawstring bag, popcorn and candy.