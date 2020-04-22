Pitt County SO warns of pyramid scheme on social media

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies are warning people of a local pyramid scheme on social media. It’s called the “money circle” or “friendship circle.”

It’s a blessing loom style pyramid scheme. People are encouraged to contribute sums of money with the expectation to getting more they give. These schemes are illegal in North Carolina.

Sheriff Paula Dance said this scheme has been around for nearly 30 years, often going by new names.

Dance said there is a huge potential to lose money put into this scheme.

“With people being unemployed, at home, receiving stimulus money to live on and thinking that they can make this investment and then recoup their money and more with that potential to lose it, it just make the situation even worse. We want to make sure the public knows this is illegal,” said Dance.

The person who starts the scheme could face a felony charge. People who participate could be charged with a misdemeanor.