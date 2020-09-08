Pitt County Social Services to begin Healthy Helping Program

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, the Pitt County Department of Social Services implemented the Healthy Helping program.

The program is a partnership with Reinvestment Partners of North Carolina and is designed to offer nutritional assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.

It will be administered through the Economic Support Services Division of DSS, and run through December 31, 2020.

During the week of August 31, Division staff underwent training, and were provided materials to use in ensuring a successful program launch.

The Healthy Helping program will provide an additional $40 per month payment to current recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), who have been impacted by COVID-19.

This $40 will be specifically for purchasing fruits and vegetables at local Food Lion grocery stores.

Enrolling in the Healthy Helping program does require a Food Lion MVP card number; however, DSS staff will assist anyone who does not have an MVP card in obtaining one.

For more information on the Healthy Helping program in general, visit Reinvestment Partners’ website.

To receive more information on how to apply in Pitt County, call 252-902-1352, or visit the DSS page of the Pitt County website.